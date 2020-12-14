$20,000 lottery ticket sold at Cheektowaga convenience store

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The New York State Lottery tells us a “Take Five Top-Prize” lottery ticket has been sold at a Cheektowaga convenience store.
They say the $20,000 ticket was sold in Cheektowaga at J&M Convenient Food Shop (2365 William Street). The ticket was sold on December 12.
The two other winning tickets were sold in Brooklyn and Staten Island, New York.
