200 volunteers needed for Special Olympics in Glens Falls

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Special Olympics New York needs 200 volunteers for their upcoming games in Glens Falls on Friday, Oct. 22 and Saturday, Oct. 23. All volunteers must be vaccinated and registered in advance. No sports experience is necessary and volunteers will be trained on-site.

Jobs available:

Venue support (includes setting up)

Parking assistance

Meal distribution

Safety assurance

Awards

Other specific venue needs

Schedule for volunteers:

Friday, Oct. 22, 5:30 p.m. – 8:45 p.m —

Opening Ceremonies at Glens Falls City Park: Help with setup and breakdown of a spectacular event. Assist in lining up Special Olympics New York athletes in regional delegations.

.Saturday, Oct. 23 Sports Competitions, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. —

Bocce at Adirondack Sports Complex: Court management, scoring, awards, venue support

Cycling at SUNY Adirondack: Course marshals, venue support

Golf at Brookhaven Golf Course: Caddies, spotters, skills stations, venue support

Cross Country Running at Cole’s Woods: Course marshals, venue support

Soccer at Morse Athletic Complex: Scorekeepers, timers

Softball at Morse Athletic Complex and Adirondack Sports Complex: Scorekeepers, venue support

Go to the Special Olympics website to register.