GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Special Olympics New York needs 200 volunteers for their upcoming games in Glens Falls on Friday, Oct. 22 and Saturday, Oct. 23. All volunteers must be vaccinated and registered in advance. No sports experience is necessary and volunteers will be trained on-site.
Jobs available:
- Venue support (includes setting up)
- Parking assistance
- Meal distribution
- Safety assurance
- Awards
- Other specific venue needs
Schedule for volunteers:
Friday, Oct. 22, 5:30 p.m. – 8:45 p.m —
Opening Ceremonies at Glens Falls City Park: Help with setup and breakdown of a spectacular event. Assist in lining up Special Olympics New York athletes in regional delegations.
.Saturday, Oct. 23 Sports Competitions, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. —
- Bocce at Adirondack Sports Complex: Court management, scoring, awards, venue support
- Cycling at SUNY Adirondack: Course marshals, venue support
- Golf at Brookhaven Golf Course: Caddies, spotters, skills stations, venue support
- Cross Country Running at Cole’s Woods: Course marshals, venue support
- Soccer at Morse Athletic Complex: Scorekeepers, timers
- Softball at Morse Athletic Complex and Adirondack Sports Complex: Scorekeepers, venue support
Go to the Special Olympics website to register.
More from NEWS10
More from News10
- 200 volunteers needed for Special Olympics in Glens Falls
- Massachusetts hospitals prepare to fire hundreds of unvaccinated workers
- Rare early evening Draconid meteor shower peaks Friday night
- Hearings set for Chemung County torture, murder suspects
- North Country Weekend Calendar: As many fall festivities as leaves on the trees
Follow us on social media