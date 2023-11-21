ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Local businesses came together on Tuesday to provide free Thanksgiving turkeys to veterans and their families. Officials from the law firm Tully Rinckey and Price Chopper/Market 32 hand delivered 250 free birds as part of their annual Turkeys for Veterans program.

Organizers of the event said that with the growing cost of food, they expect a very good turn out this year.

“Last year, the numbers were down a little bit, but this year, the way the economy is, I think we will have a little more,” U.S. veteran and founding partner Greg Rinckey said. “Both my partner and I served, and we thought this was a great way to give back to vets, so they know that they are thought of this time of year with the holidays.”

Since 2009, the Turkeys for Veterans initiative has provided more than 2,000 active duty and retired military personnel in New York with their Thanksgiving centerpiece.