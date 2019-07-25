200 cadets across the area learn leadership skills

SCOTIA, N.Y. (NEWS10)— Civil Air Patrol cadets from New York, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and Connecticut are spending 10 days at Stratton Air National Guard Base going through leadership training. They got to fly on Blackhawk helicopters, Cessna aircraft, that the CAP operates and today a C-17 Globemaster III from the 105th Airlift Wing out of Stewart Air National Guard Base.

The civil air patrol is open for children ages 12 to 21 and is a nonprofit corporation and is an auxiliary service of the US Air Force.