Audrey Herron was last seen on August 29, 2002 in Catskill

CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — 20 years ago, Audrey May Herron went missing. She was last seen leaving her job in Catskill back in 2002.

“It’s obviously a sad anniversary, but I try to stay positive,” said Sonsia Court, Herron’s oldest daughter. “I try to not give up hope that we will find answers one day.”

Herron went missing when Court was 10 years old.

Herron was a 31-year-old mother of three when she disappeared without a trace. She was last seen leaving her job as a part-time nurse at Columbia-Greene Long Term Care Facility in Catskill on August 29, 2002. Police haven’t given up on their search for her and her black 1994 Jeep.

About six years ago, investigators followed a lead that brought them to Cauterskill Road in Catskill. They excavated some ground and drained a pond, but the search came up empty.

In May of 2022, State Police sent divers to search three bodies of water in Greene County, including the Catskill Creek, but that search came up empty-handed as well.

State Police say that while they don’t have any new updates, the case remains open and is still active.

“She has a new investigator on her case that’s really looking into things, so that keeps us hopeful that maybe something will come about,” Court said.

“Investigators continue to investigate any new leads, and have conducted re-interviews of people involved in the case,” said New York State Police Trooper Steven Nevel.

Herron’s friends and and family got together Saturday for a community ride and walk in her name. Proceeds were donated to the Center For Hope, an organization created by Mary & Doug Lyall, parents to still missing, Suzanne Lyall.

“It was really nice to get everyone together, to get her face back out there,” said Court of her mother, “to get people talking about her again.”