20-year-old Man wounded in Sunday evening Albany shooting

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A 20-year-old man is being treated for non-life threatening wounds following a Sunday evening shooting in Albany. Albany police say the man entered Albany Medical Center at around 8:45 p.m. with a gun shot wound to his arm.

According to police, the victim says he was shot in the area of Livingston Avenue and Thornton Street.

The investigation is currently ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Albany Police Detective Division at (518)-462-8039. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Capital Region Crime Stoppers online or by downloading the free P3 Tips mobile app.

