20-year-old arrested for DWI crash that resulted in rollover

SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saugerties Police arrested a 20-year-old man who fell asleep at the wheel which caused him to over correct resulting in a rollover crash.

On Saturday morning at 8:23 a.m. Saugerties Police responded to a truck rollover in the area of Route 212. Once on scene, police say Brady Snyder, 20, of Saugerties was driving his truck when he fell asleep at the wheel, crossed both lanes, and went off the road due to over correction which caused him to roll his truck onto the drivers side.

Police say Snyder was intoxicated at the time of the crash, and taken to Health Alliance Hospital Broadway Campus in Kingston via ambulance to treat minor injuries.

Subsequently, police charged Snyder with the Misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated after he was released from the hospital.

Snyder was processed at Saugerties Police Headquarters and later released on police tickets for the above charge. He is due in Saugerties Town Court at a later date.