20 people become new US citizens at Saratoga National Historical Park

STILLWATER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A special naturalization ceremony took place on Thursday at 10 a.m. when Gwynne Dinolfo, of the Albany Field Office for U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) administering the Oath of Allegiance to 20 citizenship candidates.

The candidates are from 14 different countries around the world. This ceremony is just one of 110 taking place across the country within the first week of July that will welcome about 7,500 new citizens to the U.S.

The USCIS Albany Field Office also conducted another Independence Day naturalization ceremony later in the day at 3 p.m. at the Empire State Plaza.

For more information about the USCIS and the different programs they offer, visit their website here.