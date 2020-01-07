20 local teachers achieve “gold standard” certification

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The New York State United Teachers (NYSUT) announced 20 Capital Region teachers achieved the “gold standard” certification from the National Board of Professional Teaching on Monday.

The certification requires educators to have their teaching assessed through a variety of methods including student work samples, teaching portfolios and performance-based assessments according to the NYSUT press release.

NYSUT said teachers spend anywhere from 200 to 400 hours of their own time obtaining the certification. N.Y. currently has 2,115 National Board Certified Teachers.

National Board Certified Teachers in the Capital District

Carrie Britt , Schenectady City School District, Social Studies-History/Early Adolescence

, Schenectady City School District, Social Studies-History/Early Adolescence Shauna Brown , Fort Edward Union Free School District, Exceptional Needs Specialist/Early Childhood through Young Adulthood

, Fort Edward Union Free School District, Exceptional Needs Specialist/Early Childhood through Young Adulthood Karin Canjura , Saratoga City School District, English as a New Language/Early and Middle Childhood

, Saratoga City School District, English as a New Language/Early and Middle Childhood Natalia Carusone , Saratoga City School District, English as a New Language/Early Adolescence through Young Adulthood

, Saratoga City School District, English as a New Language/Early Adolescence through Young Adulthood Meghan Chance , Queensbury Union Free School District, World Languages/Early Adolescence through Young Adulthood

, Queensbury Union Free School District, World Languages/Early Adolescence through Young Adulthood Joshua Conway , Schenectady City School District, Science/Adolescence and Young Adulthood

, Schenectady City School District, Science/Adolescence and Young Adulthood Kelly Egan , Schenectady City School District, Social Studies-History/Adolescence and Young Adulthood

, Schenectady City School District, Social Studies-History/Adolescence and Young Adulthood Kathleen Ferguson , Schenectady City School District, Generalist/Early Childhood

, Schenectady City School District, Generalist/Early Childhood Rachel Fridholm , Stillwater Central School District, Exceptional Needs Specialist/Early Childhood through Young Adulthood

, Stillwater Central School District, Exceptional Needs Specialist/Early Childhood through Young Adulthood Heather Gwin , Cambridge Central School District, Literacy: Reading-Language Arts/Early and Middle Childhood

, Cambridge Central School District, Literacy: Reading-Language Arts/Early and Middle Childhood Nicole Hannon , Schenectady City School District, English Language Arts/Early Adolescence

, Schenectady City School District, English Language Arts/Early Adolescence Kurt Hassenpflug , North Colonie Central School District, English as a New Language/Early Adolescence through Young Adulthood

, North Colonie Central School District, English as a New Language/Early Adolescence through Young Adulthood Stephanie MacArthur , Stillwater Central School District, Health Education/Early Adolescence through Young Adulthood

, Stillwater Central School District, Health Education/Early Adolescence through Young Adulthood Christine Neumann , Schenectady City School District, Mathematics/Adolescence and Young Adulthood

, Schenectady City School District, Mathematics/Adolescence and Young Adulthood Rebecca Oaks , Broadalbin-Perth Central School District, Exceptional Needs Specialist/Early Childhood through Young Adulthood

, Broadalbin-Perth Central School District, Exceptional Needs Specialist/Early Childhood through Young Adulthood Wan Wan Oliviere , Albany City School District, English as a New Language/Early Adolescence through Young Adulthood

, Albany City School District, English as a New Language/Early Adolescence through Young Adulthood Kathleen Palmieri , Shenendehowa Central School District, Generalist/Middle Childhood

, Shenendehowa Central School District, Generalist/Middle Childhood Elizabeth Retell , Stillwater Central School District, Exceptional Needs Specialist/Early Childhood through Young Adulthood

, Stillwater Central School District, Exceptional Needs Specialist/Early Childhood through Young Adulthood Bryan Rice , Cobleskill-Richmondville Central School District, Generalist/Early Childhood

, Cobleskill-Richmondville Central School District, Generalist/Early Childhood Amy Tyler, Schenectady City School District, Social Studies-History/Adolescence and Young Adulthood

For a list of all this year’s recipients visit the NYSUT website.