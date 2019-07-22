2-year-old drives toy tractor to county fair

CENTER CITY, Minn. (FOX NEWS) – A Minnesota toddler is in trouble driving himself to the county fair on this toy tractor.

The two-year-old boy was playing in his yard when he decided to go on an adventure driving his tractor two blocks to the Chisago County Fair.

Deputies were able to find Kenneth shortly after he was reported missing.

“Me and my partner converged on the area and sure enough there he was on his little John Deere battery-powered tractor,” Sergeant Jason Foster said.

“I was glad to see him, but the first thing I did was pop the hood, pulled his battery and said you’re grounded,” Kristopher Allen, Kenneth’s father, said.

“I heard the dad say that he’s lost it for a week, so I don’t think I have to worry about him speeding on the city streets for a week here,” Foster said.

Kenneth’s family says the little boy wasn’t a big fan of the tractor when he first got it and now, it’s his favorite toy.