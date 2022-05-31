RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A day spent enjoying the outdoors quickly turned into a nightmare Monday afternoon after people enjoying Memorial Day activities on the James River in Virginia went over a dam. They needed rescue after falling off the dam near the capital.

Bosher’s Dam has a recorded drop of 12-feet. According to the Richmond Fire Department, a group of 12 went over the dam just after 3 p.m. They confirmed that, while most were rescued, two women remain missing.

In a press conference Monday night, the Richmond Fire Department said that civilian kayakers helped them rescue nine of the individuals. A tenth was able to make it to safety unaided—a “self-rescue”—while the last two are still unaccounted for.

8News drone photo of Bosher’s Dam rescue

8News drone photo of Bosher’s Dam rescue

8News drone photo of Bosher’s Dam rescue

8News drone photo of Bosher’s Dam rescue

Bosher’s Dam fishway (Photo courtesy of Department of Wildlife Resources).

Bosher’s Dam rescue response 9000 block of Cherokee Road (8News)

Bosher’s Dam rescue response 9000 block of Cherokee Road (8News)

Bosher’s Dam rescue response 9000 block of Cherokee Road (8News)

“After a very thorough search today, this evening, we ceased operations this evening because of nightfall. We will start our search efforts tomorrow morning, first thing in the morning,” the fire department said, adding that rescue efforts would resume at 7 a.m. Richmond Fire said the rescue operation has not changed the classification to a recovery operation, signaling hope that the two females are still alive.

The group was believed to have been using flotation devices on the river, as a drone from NEWS10’s sister station recorded footage of several inflatables tied up in the dam. Emergency rescue crews were also photographed by the river on Belle Isle—a parcel of land surrounded by water several miles downriver from Bosher’s Dam—where a second water rescue was taking place.

Emergency Response at Belle Isle (Photo Courtesy Tannock Blair)

Emergency Response at Belle Isle (Photo Courtesy Tannock Blair)

A Richmond Police Department air unit was seen at one of the established scenes, the 9000 block of Cherokee Road. Emergency crews searched for the missing women amid perilous conditions on the river on Monday, when it was recorded at a high level of 9-feet.

Take a look at the entire press conference below: