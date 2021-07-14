2 Watervliet men arrested after trying to scam $30,000

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Two Watervliet men arrested after trying to scam two people from Florida and New Mexico for $18,000 and $12,000.

On July 11, the Watervliet Police Department investigated a complaint from a New

Mexico resident who stated he received a call indicating he was a suspect in a large-scale

drug ring. He was instructed to send a package containing $18,000 in aluminum-foil wrapped

cash or be arrested by the federal government. The caller demanded the money be sent via US mail to a business address in Watervliet.

Through an extensive investigation and coordinated effort, the $18,000 cash package was

intercepted. In addition, another call was discovered, which resulted in the interception of a second $12,000 package from another victim who lives in Florida.

Watervliet police detectives arrested Dhyey V. Patel and Kirtankumar H. Dalwadi, Nationals

of India. They were both charged with Grand Larceny 3rd Degree (Felony).

Both were arraigned in Watervliet City Court and released on appearance tickets.