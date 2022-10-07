Le’Airra Ivery, left, and Jackeline Caraballo were last seen leaving a residential treatment facility in Brooklyn on Thursday, police said. (NYPD)

TROY, N.Y. (PIX11) — Police are searching for two teenage girls who went missing from a residential treatment facility in Brooklyn on Thursday, officials said. They were last seen in Troy “and are believed to be staying in the area,” according to the Child Center of New York.

Jackeline Caraballo, 15, and Le’Airra Ivery, 14, were last seen leaving the at-risk youth center at 2050 Dean St. in Crown Heights at around 11:35 p.m., police said. Both “are especially vulnerable given their medical status, and may be in contact with a known exploiter,” the Child Center said.

Police described Ivery as standing about 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighing 214 pounds, with dark eyes and hair. She was last seen in a red hooded sweatshirt and black jeans. Caraballo is described as 5 foot, 3 inches tall, approximately 140 pounds with dark-colored eyes and dark-colored hair, police said. She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, and white sneakers.

The Child Center of New York’s CEO Traci Donnelly said, “This is a heartbreaking situation, and we are deeply concerned for the security of these girls, who are very vulnerable and need to be returned safely, and reconnected with the support and services they need, as soon as possible.”

Submit tips to the NYPD by calling (800) 577-TIPS, visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers should call (888) 57-PISTA.