2 Schenectady men arrested for allegedly stealing dirt bikes

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady police last Thursday arrested Chance VanPatten, 38, and Stephen Raffele, 37, both from Schenectady for two counts of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 3rd degree, a class D felony.

Police say VanPatten and Raffele were charged after a late-night traffic stop in Schenectady where both men were found to be in possession of two dirt bikes that had been reported stolen. One of the dirt bikes had been reported stolen to State Police on August 7, 2021 after a Princetown resident reportedly found that someone had broken into their garage and stolen it.

The second dirt bike was reported stolen to the Niskayuna Police Department, according to police.

Both men were taken into custody and transported to SP Princetown for processing. They were each issued an appearance ticket for Schenectady City Court at a later date.