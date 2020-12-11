2 Plattsburgh men arrested after larceny in Lake George

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is reported the arrests of Jon M Walecki, 50, and Alan R. Smith, 26—both of Plattsburgh—for allegedly robbing Mac’s Market, the local Citgo.

Police say that in the early morning hours of September 4, Walecki and Smith headed from Plattsburgh to Thruway exit 23, the town of Lake George. Together, police say they forced their way into the convenience store by smashing the glass out of the front door.

Police say they then stole an entire rack with several thousands of dollars worth of scratch-off lottery tickets. Walecki and Smith are facing the same charges: