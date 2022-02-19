BROADALBIN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Emergency crews were dispatched around 10:06 this morning after two people reportedly went through the ice between Sand Island and Stump Alley on the Sacandaga Reservoir. Crews were sent to Hideaway Road off County Highway 110 near the Birch Haven Campground.

In just under ten minutes, rescue crews were able to remove the two people from the water. One of them was submerged up to her neck. Extremely thin ice was confirmed throughout the vicinity of the incident.

This comes as Fulton County Emergency Management warned area residents Friday of a pressure ridge that had opened up on the Great Sacandaga Lake. Open ice was reported in the area. There is an ice fishing tournament being held Saturday morning that could spell disaster if fishermen are not careful- especially with snow squalls (whiteout conditions) being reported in Meteorologist Matt Mackie’s latest forecast.

For safety tips while ice fishing in changing weather conditions, visit Take Me Fishing's website.