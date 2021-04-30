2 people accused of stealing construction equipment from hotel

News
Posted: / Updated:
Khalil Hankins and Ava Maddalla

Khalil Hankins and Ava Maddalla are accused of stealing construction equipment from a Malta hotel. (Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office)

MALTA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Department said Friday they have arrested Khalil Hankins, 26, of Colonie and Ava Maddalla, 20, of Schenectady on several charges. Deputies say the pair were staying at a hotel in Malta when they stole construction equipment.

Hankins and Maddalla allegedly walked past posted signage telling people to stay out of an area of the hotel under construction. They then reportedly took construction equipment and supplies. They are also accused of trying to steal a construction worker’s truck.

When deputies were searching their belongings they say they found documents reported stolen in Clifton Park.

Charges, Hankins and Maddalla:

  • Burglary in the Third Degree
  • Attempted Grand Larceny in the Third Degree
  • Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fifth Degree

The pair has been arraigned and released on their own recognizance and will appear in court at a later date.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
HOW TO MAKE NEWS10 YOUR HOMEPAGE_1280X720
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire