2 people accused of stealing construction equipment from hotel

MALTA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Department said Friday they have arrested Khalil Hankins, 26, of Colonie and Ava Maddalla, 20, of Schenectady on several charges. Deputies say the pair were staying at a hotel in Malta when they stole construction equipment.

Hankins and Maddalla allegedly walked past posted signage telling people to stay out of an area of the hotel under construction. They then reportedly took construction equipment and supplies. They are also accused of trying to steal a construction worker’s truck.

When deputies were searching their belongings they say they found documents reported stolen in Clifton Park.

Charges, Hankins and Maddalla:

Burglary in the Third Degree

Attempted Grand Larceny in the Third Degree

Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fifth Degree

The pair has been arraigned and released on their own recognizance and will appear in court at a later date.