2 NYS Troopers, 2 others hospitalized after police chase and crash in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two New York State Troopers, a suspect, and a passenger were hospitalized after a police chase and crash in Rochester Wednesday.

Investigators say US Marshals took a suspect in a Niagara County stabbing into custody at the scene on Dewey Avenue at Driving Park. That suspect, a female passenger, and two troopers were all taken to an area hospital with what police say are minor injuries.

RPD, State Police and U.S. Marshalls have Dewey Ave at Driving Park blocked off for what appears to be the end to a vehicle pursuit. At least 2 vehicles appear to be involved. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/RdpQvRM18A — Emalee Burkhard (@EmaleeBurkhard) October 20, 2021

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.