2 news deaths and 222 new positive cases in Albany County Covid update, December 18

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As of Friday, December 17, 78.1% of all Albany County residents have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, and 71.1% have been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18+ population is now up to 87.2%. More information on vaccination rates around the state can be found at the New York State COVID Vaccine Tracker.

County Executive McCoy announced that the total number of confirmed cases of COVID in Albany County is now at 37,334 to date, with 222 new positive cases identified since Friday, December 17. The county’s seven-day average of new daily positive cases is now at 180.7. Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of cases per 100,000 is now up to 65.8 and the Capital Region’s average of cases per 100,000 is now up to 73.8.

There are now 681 active cases in Albany County, up from 670 Friday, December 17. The number of people under mandatory quarantine increased to 1,358 from 1,316. Of those who have completed quarantine to date, 36,653 of them had tested positive and recovered – an increase of 186 additional recoveries.

County Executive McCoy reported that there were nine new hospitalizations since Friday, December 17, and there are 63 county residents currently hospitalized with the Coronavirus. 10 of those hospital patients are now in ICU’s, up from nine Friday, December 17. There are two new COVID deaths to report – a woman in her 50’s and a man in his 60’s. The death toll for Albany County now stands at 459 since the outbreak began.

“We continue to make progress in the number of people who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 but unfortunately, we are still losing Albany County residents. My condolences to the two latest families who lost loved ones to the virus,” said County Executive McCoy. “We know people are hearing what we have been saying and getting vaccinations. In addition to providing shots at the Albany County Department of Health, we have held many school-based clinics, and over the last month, administered over 1,500 shots at those locations. There is still more work to be done and I encourage anyone who has not yet gotten a vaccination or a booster, if eligible, to get one as soon as possible.”

Residents can also receive free Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines (including booster shots) Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., each week at the Albany County Department of Health, 175 Green Street. Aside from Wednesdays, appointments are now required, which can be made at the Albany County website. Anyone eligible to receive a COVID vaccine booster dose and would like to receive one from the Albany County Department of Health will be required to provide their vaccination card or the Excelsior Pass Plus in order to view the formula type, lot number and date of the inoculation.

Albany County continues to deliver vaccines to homebound residents, which includes seniors, disabled individuals, those lacking childcare and those with other accessibility issues. Anyone who would like to schedule a time for a vaccine appointment should call (518) 447-7198.

Residents who want a shot from a state-run facility should use the state’s website or call the state vaccine hotline at 1-833-697-4829. For general information on the vaccine, residents can also dial the United Way of the Greater Capital Region’s 2-1-1 hotline or the Albany County Department of Health at (518) 447-4580.

COVID testing continues to be available throughout Albany County and the Capital Region. Help finding a testing site near you can be found at the New York State website and the Albany County website