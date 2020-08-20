2 New Yorkers arrested with drugs on the Taconic in Claverack

CLAVERACK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Tony Winston, 39, of the Bronx and Ronald L. Miller, 30, from New York were arrested very early Thursday morning after police said they found large quantities of marijuana and cocaine in their car. Altogether, police say the illegal drugs weigh over half a pound.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office say deputies pulled over a speeding car on the Taconic State Parkway in Claverack at about 1:45 a.m. Deputies searched the vehicle and say they found 105 grams of cocaine and 165 grams of marijuana.

Miller, the driver, was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a narcotic with intent to sell, third-degree criminal possession of a controlled narcotic substance, and fourth-degree criminal possession of marijuana. State sentencing guidelines indicate that conviction on these charges can be worth up to 51 years incarcerated.

Winston, the passenger, was charged with tampering with physical evidence. This felony is worth up to four years if he’s convicted.

