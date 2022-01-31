2 new hospitalizations in Washington County’s January 31 COVID report

News
Posted: / Updated:
Washington County

Washington County

Trending on NEWS10

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Monday, January 31, Washington County released its daily COVID update. In their update, they speak about the rise in COVID hospitalizations.

COVID Stats:

  • COVID Active Cases: 416
  • COVID Test (7 Day Avg) %: 10.9
  • COVID Current Hospitalizations: 16 (+ 2)
  • COVID Related Deaths: 80 (No Change)
  • COVID Statistics from NYS DOH: https://on.ny.gov/3FqDN63

Following the weekend, there were a total of 416 active COVID cases in Washington County that have been reported through official channels (labs, official testing sites, county’s “At Home” portal), of the 416 active cases there are 16 who are currently hospitalized. 

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Coronavirus Videos

Audience sits close at Trump's Mt Rushmore event

Expert: US leaving WHO would be 'gift' to China

Trump: FDA hydroxy warning based on 'phony study'

Kroger to give $130M in ‘Thank You’ pay

Fauci Testifies

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Trending on NEWS10

READ MORE: The Upside

An image that says The Upside

Check the latest closings and delays

CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES