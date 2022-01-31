2 new hospitalizations in Washington County’s January 31 COVID report

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Monday, January 31, Washington County released its daily COVID update. In their update, they speak about the rise in COVID hospitalizations.

COVID Stats:

COVID Active Cases: 416

COVID Test (7 Day Avg) %: 10.9

COVID Current Hospitalizations: 16 (+ 2)

COVID Related Deaths: 80 (No Change)

COVID Statistics from NYS DOH: https://on.ny.gov/3FqDN63

Following the weekend, there were a total of 416 active COVID cases in Washington County that have been reported through official channels (labs, official testing sites, county’s “At Home” portal), of the 416 active cases there are 16 who are currently hospitalized.