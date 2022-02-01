2 new deaths in Albany County’s COVID update, February 1

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy today provided the latest update on the county’s progress on vaccinations and controlling the spread of the Coronavirus.

As of Monday, January 31, 80.3% of all Albany County residents have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, and 73.0% are now fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18+ population is now up to 88.9%. More information on vaccination rates around the state can be found at the New York State COVID Vaccine Tracker.

County Executive McCoy announced that the total number of confirmed cases of COVID in Albany County is now at 59,440 to date, with 134 new positive cases identified since Monday, January 31. The county’s seven-day average of new daily positive cases is now down to 242.5. Please note that our overall case count will fluctuate as CommCare records are transferred in and out of the county.

Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of cases per 100,000 is now down to 64.8 (with an average percent positive rate of 8.9%) and the Capital Region’s average of cases per 100,000 is down to 77.3 (with an average percent positive rate of 9.7%). The latest data can be found at the state tracker here.

County Executive McCoy reported that there were seven new hospitalizations since Monday, January 31, and there are now 91 county residents currently hospitalized with the Coronavirus – a net increase of one. 15 of those hospital patients are currently in ICU’s, down from 17 on Monday, January 31. There are two new COVID deaths to report – two women, one in her 80’s and another in her 90’s. The death toll for Albany County now stands at 512 since the outbreak began.

“My heart breaks for the latest families who are mourning the deaths of two more county residents. Losing someone is never easy no matter the circumstances, and COVID has taken too many loved ones,” said County Executive McCoy. “And while this virus still remains a danger, we know the vaccines have helped us prevent even more tragedies. January of last year was the deadliest month of the pandemic when there were 89 COVID deaths. This year, that number dropped down to 40 during the same month. If you don’t get vaccinated and the booster shot, you are not adequately protected and risk serious illness or worse.”

County Executive McCoy continues to encourage residents to submit the positive results of at-home COVID testing on the county website, and they should utilize the online submission link, or visit the Albany County website.

Residents can receive free Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines (including booster shots) Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., each week at the Albany County Department of Health, 175 Green Street. Aside from Wednesdays, appointments are now required, which can be made at the Albany County website. Anyone eligible to receive a COVID vaccine booster dose and would like to receive one from the Albany County Department of Health will be required to provide their vaccination card or the Excelsior Pass Plus in order to view the formula type, lot number, and date of the inoculation.

Albany County continues to deliver vaccines to homebound residents, which includes seniors, disabled individuals, those lacking childcare, and those with other accessibility issues. Anyone who would like to schedule a time for a vaccine appointment should call (518) 447-7198.

Residents who want a shot from a state-run facility should use the state’s website or call the state vaccine hotline at 1-833-697-4829. For general information on the vaccine, residents can also dial the United Way of the Greater Capital Region’s 2-1-1 hotline or text their zip code to 898-211 or call the Albany County Department of Health at (518) 447-4580.

COVID testing continues to be available throughout Albany County and the Capital Region. Help finding a testing site near you can be found at the New York State website and the Albany County website.