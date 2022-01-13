2 new deaths, 25 hospitalizations, 986 new positive cases in Albany County’s COVID update, January 13

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy today provided the latest update on the county’s progress on vaccinations and controlling the spread of the Coronavirus.

As of Thursday, January 13, 79.6% of all Albany County residents have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, and 72.2% are now fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18+ population is now up to 88.3%. More information on vaccination rates around the state can be found at the New York State COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker.

County Executive McCoy announced that the total number of confirmed cases of COVID in Albany County is now at 51,981 to date, with 986 new positive cases identified since Thursday, January 13. The county’s seven-day average of new daily positive cases is now down to 1,068.8.

Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of cases per 100,000 is down to 239.1 (average percent positivity rate of 19.2%) and the Capital Region’s average of cases per 100,000 is now down to 246.1 (average percent positivity rate of 19.3%).

County Executive McCoy reported that there were 25 new hospitalizations since Thursday, January 13, and there are now 125 county residents currently hospitalized with the Coronavirus – a net increase of six. 19 of those hospital patients are in ICU’s, up from 18 Thursday, January 13. There are two new COVID deaths to report – a man in his 50’s and a woman in her 60’s. The death toll for Albany County now stands at 482 since the outbreak began.

“It saddens me to have to report two more COVID deaths in Albany County, and my condolences go out to the families and loved ones. And while vaccinations and less severe illnesses caused by the Omicron variant have led to low hospitalization rates among those who are infected, as public health experts have said, a small percentage of a large number is still a large number,” said County Executive McCoy.

“That’s what we’re seeing in the county right now. We now have the highest number of county residents hospitalized with the virus since February 4 and we are now tied for the number of individuals in ICU’s reported on January 7 of last year. This is why we need to continue to prevent the spread of the virus and protect our most vulnerable from the worst illnesses caused by it through vaccinations, boosters, mask wearing and social distancing,” he continued.

County Executive McCoy continues to encourage residents to submit the positive results of at-home COVID testing on the county website, and they should utilize the online submission, or visit the Albany County website.

Residents can receive free Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines (including booster shots) Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., each week at the Albany County Department of Health, 175 Green Street. Aside from Wednesdays, appointments are now required, which can be made at the Albany County. Anyone eligible to receive a COVID vaccine booster dose and would like to receive one from the Albany County Department of Health will be required to provide their vaccination card or the Excelsior Pass Plus in order to view the formula type, lot number and date of the inoculation.

Albany County continues to deliver vaccines to homebound residents, which includes seniors, disabled individuals, those lacking childcare and those with other accessibility issues. Anyone who would like to schedule a time for a vaccine appointment should call (518) 447-7198.

Residents who want a shot from a state-run facility should use the state’s website or call the state vaccine hotline at 1-833-697-4829. For general information on the vaccine, residents can also dial the United Way of the Greater Capital Region’s 2-1-1 hotline or text their zip code to 898-211 or call the Albany County Department of Health at (518) 447-4580.

COVID testing continues to be available throughout Albany County and the Capital Region. Help finding a testing site near you can be found at the New York State website and the Albany County website.