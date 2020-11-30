2 more COVID cases reported in Bethlehem school community

DELMAR, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Administrators with the Bethlehem Central School District announced Monday that there have been two more confirmed cases in the school community. The cases involve one individual at the high school and another at the middle school.

In both cases, the individuals who tested positive are in isolation and will not return to school until cleared by the Albany County Department of Health.

The Albany County Department of Health has determined through its case investigation that there was possible school exposure in the middle school case only. As a precaution, the Health Department will quarantine several BCMS students and one teacher from the school.

Families of the middle school students who are subject to quarantine are being contacted by both the school and the Department of Health regarding quarantine requirements. The school district is cooperating fully with contact tracing efforts by the Health Department. The potential exposure at BCMS took place on Monday, Nov. 23, the last day the individual who tested positive was in school.

Those individuals subject to quarantine who are at the middle school on Monday are being isolated by the BCMS Health Office and are being sent home. For all others at the middle school, in-person instruction will continue as scheduled.

In the high school case, the Department of Health has indicated there was no exposure at the school related to this case and that there are no additional steps required for the district at this time regarding contact tracing.

