2 more coronavirus deaths in Albany County, Popeyes employee tests positive

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany County Executive Dan McCoy announced Friday morning that two more people have died due to the virus, making the total count four deaths in the county. McCoy said a man in his 60s died Thursday night and another man in his 60s died Friday morning, both men had underlying health issues.

As of Friday morning, there are an accumulative 254 cases in the county. 56 people are in the hospital and 15 adults are in the ICU. There are 412 people under mandatory quarantine and 123 people in precautionary quarantine.

An employee at the Popeyes in Albany has tested positive for COVID-19, according to McCoy. He is asking anyone who interacted with a cashier at Popeyes at 900 Central Ave in Albany on March 23 from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m. or March 25 from 11:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. to contact the County Health Department immediately.

McCoy said that food distribution is going well after more than 19,000 pounds of food were delivered to the Times Union Center on Monday. The Air and National Guard are helping with deliveries and other tasks in the county. They will be here until the end of the month.

More than 4,000 protective face masks have been donated and delivered to St. Peter’s and Albany Memorial and at least 1,500 more are expected.