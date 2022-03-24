AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Following the arrest of three women in Montgomery County, another two individuals were arrested Thursday, March 23 for welfare fraud, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. In both cases, the individuals underreported their income to the Department of Social Services to receive benefits.

Cristina Pastrana, 41, Amsterdam, was charged with:

One count of fourth degree welfare fraud (felony)

Four counts of second degree offering a false instrument for filing (misdemeanor)

Robert Colon, 46, Amsterdam was charged with two counts of second degree offering a false instrument for filing (misdemeanor).

The Sheriff’s Office alleges Pastrana and Colon both failed to report that they were living with their spouses when they applied for social service benefits. Both are scheduled to appear in the City of Amsterdam Town Court at a later date.