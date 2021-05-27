2 minors facing drug, weapons charges

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – Pittsfield Police say they arrested two minors on a number of charges, including drug and weapon charges. Wednesday, police say, they received a call around 1:30 p.m. of a male with a gun at a home on Francis Ave in Pittsfield.

Officers say while investigating they determined that three juveniles fled the home prior to police getting there. The three were seen running through other properties in the area, police say they were ditching guns and drugs as they ran.

Two minors matching the description of the suspects were picked up by police a short time later. Police say after a search of the area they found two guns and drugs.

Charges:

Possession to Distribute Class B Drug

Receiving Stolen Property

Possession of Ammunition without FID card

Possession of Large Capacity Feeding Device

Carrying Firearm without License

The juveniles have been arraigned at Central Berkshire Family Court.