ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany police arrest two men in connection with a shooting incident that happened on Thursday. Police say they responded to reports of shots fired in the area of Ontario and Third Streets.

According to a report on February 10, at about 8:45 p.m., staff at Albany Memorial Hospital notified police that a 31-year-old man entered the emergency room with a gunshot wound to his groin. Police were incidentally dispatched moments later to an area of Ontario where they found evidence consistent with shots fired.

Those arrested and charged:

Devin Mackey, 18, of Stottville, charged with one count of second-degree attempted murder and one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, (felonies)

Jihad Otts, 18, of Hudson, charged with one count of second-degree criminal facilitation and one count of first-degree hindering prosecution (felonies)

During an initial investigation by police, the victim was standing near the intersection of Ontario and Third Streets when several rounds of shots fired came from a vehicle traveling near the intersection of Ontario Street. Albany detectives were able to arrest the two men after Troopers driving down Sherman Street near North Lake Avenue observed a vehicle matching the description of the suspect’s vehicle.

Both men were arraigned at the Albany City Criminal Court. Otts was released and Mackey was remanded to the Albany County Jail.