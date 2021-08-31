2 men arrested for allegedly digging up dinosaur tracks in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Two men from out-of-state were arrested for allegedly vandalizing the dinosaur tracks in Holyoke Saturday. According to Holyoke Police Captain Matthew Moriarty, at around 3:55 p.m. officers were called to the Dinosaur Tracks on Northampton Street.

The Dinosaur Reservation area is accessible to the public off Route 5 along the Connecticut River. The trail leads to a tilted slab of sandstone imprinted with numerous dinosaur footprints.

Officers found two men that were carrying tools and slabs of rock and told officers they believed they were not digging on the Dinosaur Reservation area. According to the Reservation map, it appeared their digging was on the protected land. Jack Boyland, 30, of Alpha, New Jersey and Stephan Miller, 41, of Middleton, Connecticut were arrested. 

Charges:

Jack Boyland

  • Vandalism 
  • Archeological Violation 
  • Trespass 

Stephan Miller

  • Vandalism 
  • Archeological Violation 
  • Trespass 

The Criminal Investigation Bureau received a video of the incident and it is being investigated.

If you have additional information, you are asked to call the Holyoke Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Bureau at 413-322-6900. Individuals can also use the Text A Tip system by texting “solve” and your message to 274637.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

