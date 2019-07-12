2 kids critically injured by car in upstate NY parking lot

by: Associated Press

GATES, N.Y. (AP) — Police say two young children being pulled in a wagon by their father in a shopping area parking lot in upstate New York were seriously injured when they were struck by an out-of-control car.

It happened at about 7 p.m. Thursday in the town of Gates, near Rochester. Police Chief Jim VanBrederode told WHAM-TV the children, ages 3 and 1, were hospitalized in critical condition. He says the car had left the roadway and struck the wagon.

No other information was immediately available.

