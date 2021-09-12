2 injured in motorcycle vs. car crash in Niskayuna

NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Niskayuna Police Department says two have been injured in an accident on September 12 between a car and motorcycle. Police say the motorcycle driver has serious, life-threatening injuries.

Police say the crash happened around 10 a.m. at the intersection of Troy Road and Lisha Kill Road in Niskayuna. The motorcycle driver was transported to Albany Medical Center by helicopter.

Police say the driver of the car sustained injuries that were non-life threatening. She was transported to Albany Med by ambulance for evaluation.

Police say they believe speed and disobeying a red traffic light were factors in causing the crash.

Troy Road is closed in both direction while police evaluate the scene. The road is expected to reopen around 4 p.m.