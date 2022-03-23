Sharon, VERMONT (NEWS10) – According to Vermont State Police, two people were hospitalized after a crash on I-89 in Sharon, Vermont. The crash was reportedly a single-vehicle rollover on March 20, at around midnight.

The vehicle left the roadway, traveled up a rock embankment, flipped, and landed off the roadway on its roof. The driver and passenger were both transported to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center with serious injuries.

Anyone with any information regarding the crash is asked to contact the Vermont State Police.