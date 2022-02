ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to the Albany Police Department, two people were hospitalized in Albany after a fight. One person was arrested after the incident.

At around 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday, February 16, there was a group fight on Robin Street in Albany. Two people were hospitalized with injuries.

Police say the injuries were minor. One person had a laceration to the ear, and the other had a laceration to the shoulder.

One person was arrested and more arrests are pending.