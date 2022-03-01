ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – All out-of-state and Canadian snowmobilers visiting the Empire State in the coming weekends are in for a treat. Governor Kathy Hochul designated March 5-6 and March 12-13 free snowmobiling dates for all out-of-staters Tuesday morning. The governor also announced over $4 million for snowmobile trail maintenance and grooming to be distributed across the state.

Outside of the upcoming promotional dates, out-of-state and Canadian snowmobilers are required to register their sleds with New York State before hitting its trails. Participants in the free snowmobiling event must operate a snowmobile that is validly registered in their home state/province and must carry all required insurance documents.

New York State is distributing up to $4.2 million for snowmobile trail maintenance this winter as well. The local grants program is funded by snowmobile registration fees. The grants will be distributed to about 230 snowmobile clubs statewide, supporting nearly 10,500 miles of designated trails.

Erik Kulleseid, Commissioner of the Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, said, “New York State has so many options for outdoor winter enthusiasts to visit the Empire State. I’m grateful to the local governments and snowmobile clubs who help keep trail systems safe and well-groomed for residents and visitors who want to make New York their winter destination.”

Trail conditions vary based on snowfall amounts and a variety of other factors. To stay safe on the trails, check the websites of local snowmobile clubs for information on these conditions, including grooming status.

The Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) would like to remind New York riders that snowmobile registrations must be renewed annually. This may be done on the DMV website or in-person at a (DMV) office/ Snowmobile registration costs $100, which is reduced to $45 if a registrant belongs to a local snowmobile club.