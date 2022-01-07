2 firefighters retiring after 50 years of combined service

COHOES, N.Y. – The Uniform Fire Fighters of Cohoes are thanking two firefighters with 50 years of combined service to the City and residents of Cohoes. Members Captain William Carlson and Fire Fighter Dean Plowman

Capt. Carlson started serving Cohoes in August 1991. Carlson was a Firefighter until he got promoted to the rank of Lieutenant in 2002, and then promoted again to Captain in 2019. Carlson came to Cohoes after working at the Watervliet Arsenal as a Firefighter there for 6 years. Prior to his service, Carlson also served in the Military, joining the Air National Guard in 1981.

While serving as Lieutenant Carlson was the officer in charge when a woman fell into the Mohawk River. Carlson and 2 firefighters successfully rescued the woman who was hanging onto the rope and a buoy upstream from the dam between Cohoes and Waterford. Carlson also served as a Safety Officer and Sgt at Arms.

Fire Fighter Dean Plowman started in August 2001. In 2008 Plowman was one of four members that received a commendation for assisting in the rescue of two young adults from the cliff along the edge of the Mohawk River. Plowman also was on the first arriving apparatus during the 2018 Remsen Street Fire. Plowman served as Vice President, Secretary, and other positions in the local.

Carlson and Plowman are both retiring from the Cohoes Fire Department next week on their respective shifts.

Captain Carlson’s Walk-out ceremony will be held on Tuesday, January 11th at 7:00 a.m.

Fire Fighter Plowman’s Walk-out Ceremony will be on Thursday, January 13th at 7:00 a.m.

Walk-Out Ceremonies will be located at the Central Fire Station at 25 Central Ave in Cohoes.