2 downed trees in New Scotland and Bethlehem, all lanes closed

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A downed tree is on NY 85 westbound between New Salem Road and NY 85A near Old New Salem Road in New Scotland. All lanes are closed.

Another downed tree is on NY 144 southbound at Retreat House Road in Bethlehem. All lanes are closed.

