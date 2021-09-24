ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A downed tree is on NY 85 westbound between New Salem Road and NY 85A near Old New Salem Road in New Scotland. All lanes are closed.
Another downed tree is on NY 144 southbound at Retreat House Road in Bethlehem. All lanes are closed.
More from NEWS10
- Monster Jam returning to Albany
- ‘Pedal to Peebles’ ride on the Empire State Trail
- Action that Brian Laundrie is accused of making during Gabby Petito disappearance led to FBI arrest warrant
- DEC announces bowhunting season for deer and bear in New York
- 2 downed trees in New Scotland and Bethlehem, all lanes closed