ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As of Thursday, March 10, 81.2% of all Albany County residents have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, and 73.9% are now fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18+ population is now up to 89.7%. More information on vaccination rates around the state can be found at the New York State COVID Vaccine Tracker.

County Executive McCoy announced that the total number of confirmed cases of COVID in Albany County has now reached 62,399 to date, with 28 new infections identified since Thursday, March 10 and 107 new infections since the last update on Tuesday, March 8. The county’s seven-day average of new daily positive cases is now down to 36 from 41.5.

Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of COVID cases per 100,000 is now down to 9.5 (with an average percent positive rate of 2.6%), and the Capital Region’s average of cases per 100,000 is down to 9.8 (with an average percent positive rate of 2.5%). The latest data and trends can be found at the state tracker.

County Executive McCoy reported that there were no new COVID hospitalizations since Thursday, March 10, and nine since Tuesday, March 8. There are now 21 county residents currently hospitalized with the Coronavirus – a net decrease of three since the last update. Of those hospital patients, four remain in ICU’s. There are two new COVID deaths to report – a man in his 60’s and another man in his 70’s, which had been previously unreported to the County Health Department. The death toll for Albany County now stands at 533 since the outbreak began.

“It saddens me to have to report the latest COVID deaths in Albany County, and my deepest condolences go out to the families and loved ones who have lost someone. However, despite these losses, our overall trends are moving in the right direction. Our infection rate and hospitalizations are down and new deaths remain rare,” said County Executive McCoy. “I continue to encourage everyone to either get the vaccine if they haven’t or the booster if they have. Getting the shot is still the best weapon in our arsenal to prevent the worst illnesses caused by COVID, especially for those with weakened immune systems or underlying health conditions.”

County Executive McCoy continues to encourage residents to submit the positive results of at-home COVID testing on the county website, and they should utilize the Thursday, March 10 online submission, or visit the Albany County website.

Albany County is hosting another vaccination clinic open to the public on the following date and location.

Saturday, 3/12 from 10am to 11am at Brighter Choice Charter School for Girls, 250 Central Ave., Albany

Residents can receive free Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines (including booster shots) Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., each week at the Albany County Department of Health, 175 Green Street. Aside from Wednesdays, appointments are required and can be made at the Albany County website. Anyone eligible to receive a COVID vaccine booster dose and would like to receive one from the Albany County Department of Health will be required to provide their vaccination card or the Excelsior Pass Plus in order to view the formula type, lot number, and date of the inoculation.

Albany County continues to deliver vaccines to homebound residents, which includes seniors, disabled individuals, those lacking childcare, and those with other accessibility issues. Anyone who would like to schedule a time for a vaccine appointment should call (518) 447-7198.

Residents who want a shot from a state-run facility should use the state’s website or call the state vaccine hotline at 1-833-697-4829. For general information on the vaccine, residents can also dial the United Way of the Greater Capital Region’s 2-1-1 hotline or text their zip code to 898-211 or call the Albany County Department of Health at (518) 447-4580.

COVID-19 testing continues to be available throughout Albany County and the Capital Region. Help finding a testing site near you can be found at the New York State website and the Albany County website.