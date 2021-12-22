2 deaths and 299 new positive cases in Albany County’s COVID update, December 23

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As of Tuesday, December 22, 78.5% of all Albany County residents have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, and 71.2% have been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18+ population is now up to 87.6%. More information on vaccination rates around the state can be found at the New York State COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker.

County Executive McCoy announced that the total number of confirmed cases of COVID in Albany County is now at 38,120 to date, with 299 new positive cases identified since Tuesday, December 22. The county’s seven-day average of new daily positive cases is now up to 223.8. Please note that our overall case count will fluctuate as CommCare records are transferred in and out of the county. Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of cases per 100,000 is now up to 59.1 and the Capital Region’s average of cases per 100,000 is now up to 64.0.

There are now 1,048 active cases in Albany County, up from 906 Tuesday, December 22. The number of people under mandatory quarantine jumped up to 1,978 from 1,701. Of those who have completed quarantine to date, 37,072 of them had tested positive and recovered – an increase of 121 additional recoveries.

County Executive McCoy reported that there were eight new hospitalizations since Tuesday, December 22, and there are 61 county residents currently hospitalized with the Coronavirus – a net decrease of two. Eight of those hospital patients are now in ICU’s, up from seven Tuesday, December 22. There are two new COVID deaths to report – a woman in her 60’s and a man in his 70’s. The death toll for Albany County now stands at 467 since the outbreak began.

“The last time we had a single-day increase of new COVID infections this high was back on January 12 when we reported 351 new positive cases, which was the highest increase we had ever recorded since the start of the pandemic. This virus continues to spread at an alarming rate, and it continues to take the lives of our residents – two more since Tuesday, December 22. It’s still unclear how these infections will impact our hospital system and we need to take more precautions to protect our community,” said County Executive McCoy.

“As we approach Christmas and New Year’s, I’m strongly urging everyone to get vaccinated and get their booster shots, to wear masks indoors, and to get a COVID test before their gather with family and friends. As a reminder, I’m hosting a booster clinic with Sheriff Apple today at the County Department of Health, and walk-ins are welcome,” he continued.

The free COVID Vaccine Booster Clinic hosted by County Executive McCoy, Sheriff Apple and the County Department of Health is today at the Albany County Health Department at 175 Green Street in Albany from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Please note that only boosters will be available and are for those who have received two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least six months after the date of their second vaccination, or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months after their first vaccine. Registration is available at the New York State website.

Residents can also receive free Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines (including booster shots) Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., each week at the Albany County Department of Health, 175 Green Street. Aside from Wednesdays, appointments are now required, which can be made at the Albany County website. Anyone eligible to receive a COVID vaccine booster dose and would like to receive one from the Albany County Department of Health will be required to provide their vaccination card or the Excelsior Pass Plus in order to view the formula type, lot number and date of the inoculation.

Albany County continues to deliver vaccines to homebound residents, which includes seniors, disabled individuals, those lacking childcare and those with other accessibility issues. Anyone who would like to schedule a time for a vaccine appointment should call (518) 447-7198.

Residents who want a shot from a state-run facility should use the state’s website or call the state vaccine hotline at 1-833-697-4829. For general information on the vaccine, residents can also dial the United Way of the Greater Capital Region’s 2-1-1 hotline or the Albany County Department of Health at (518) 447-4580.

COVID-19 testing continues to be available throughout Albany County and the Capital Region. Help finding a testing site near you can be found at the New York State website and the Albany County website.