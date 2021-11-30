2 deaths and 131 positive cases in Albany County COVID update, November 30

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy today provided the latest update on the county’s progress on vaccinations and controlling the spread of the Coronavirus.

As of Monday, November 29, 75.5% of all Albany County residents have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, and 67.7% have been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18+ population is now up to 84.8%. More information on vaccination rates around the state can be found at the New York State COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker.

County Executive McCoy announced that the total number of confirmed cases of COVID in Albany County is now at 34,237 to date, with 131 new positive cases identified since Monday, November 29. The county’s five-day average of new daily positive cases is now down to 105.6.

Please note that our overall case count will fluctuate as CommCare records are transferred in and out of the county. Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of percent positive rate is now up to 5.8% and the Capital Region’s average rate is now up to 7.8%.

There are now 582 active cases in the county, up from 554 Monday, November 29. The number of people under mandatory quarantine decreased to 858 from 907. Of those who have completed quarantine to date, 33,655 of them had tested positive and recovered – an increase of 87 additional recoveries.

County Executive McCoy reported that there were eleven new hospitalizations since Monday, November 29, and there is now a total of 57 county residents currently hospitalized with the Coronavirus – a net increase of four. 13 of those hospital patients are now in ICU’s, up from 9 Monday, November 29. Sadly, there are two new COVID deaths to report – a man in his 70’s and another man in his 90’s. The death toll for Albany County now stands at 445 since the outbreak began.

“Our numbers continue to move in the wrong direction, with hospitalizations at their highest level since February 23, and the loss of two more county residents to COVID complications. There have now been 20 COVID deaths in the county during the month of November, compared to 18 in October and nine in September if this year, and 16 in total during November of last year,” said County Executive McCoy.

“But we know our best defense against the worst symptoms and illness caused by COVID is the vaccine and the booster shot. Of the 57 county residents currently hospitalized with the virus, 61% haven’t received a single shot, 4% are partially vaccinated and 35% are fully vaccinated,” he continued.

The average of this weekly reporting on vaccine status of hospitalized individuals dating back to August 14 now stands at 37% fully vaccinated, 2.5% partially vaccinated, and 60.5% unvaccinated. Between November 21 and November 27, a total of 708 new COVID infections were identified in Albany County. Of those, 327 were vaccinated, 284 were not and 97 refused to respond. Vaccine status is self-reported by the case and provided without regard to the timing of vaccine administration and onset of illness. Data is provisional and subject to change as additional information is received.

Upcoming School-Based Vaccination Clinics (please note that all vaccinations are by appointment only. Scheduling for pediatric shots for the 5-11 population will be handled by individual schools directly with parents of students from those specific schools. Pfizer 12+ 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and booster shots, as well as Moderna 18+ 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and booster shots will be available by appointment as well):

Thursday, December 2, from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Menands Union Free School 19 Wards Lane, Menands, NY



Wednesday, December 8, from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Blue Creek Elementary School 100 Clinton St., Latham, NY



Monday, December 13, from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Guilderland Elementary School 2225 Western Ave, Guilderland, NY



Tuesday, December 14, from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Stephen & Harriet Myers Middle School 100 Elbel Court, Albany, NY



Thursday, December 16, from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Sand Creek Middle School 329 Sand Creek Road, Albany, NY



Residents can also receive free Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines (including booster shots) Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., each week at the Albany County Department of Health, 175 Green Street. Aside from Wednesdays, appointments are now required, which can be made at the Albany County website. Anyone eligible to receive a COVID vaccine booster dose and would like to receive one from the Albany County Department of Health will be required to provide their vaccination card or the Excelsior Pass Plus in order to view the formula type, lot number and date of the inoculation.

Albany County continues to deliver vaccines to homebound residents, which includes seniors, disabled individuals, those lacking childcare and those with other accessibility issues. Anyone who would like to schedule a time for a vaccine appointment should call (518) 447-7198.

Residents who want a shot from a state-run facility should use the state’s website or call the state vaccine hotline at 1-833-697-4829. For general information on the vaccine, residents can also dial the United Way of the Greater Capital Region’s 2-1-1 hotline or the Albany County Department of Health at (518) 447-4580.

COVID-19 testing continues to be available throughout Albany County and the Capital Region. Help finding a testing site near you can be found at the New York State website and the Albany County website.