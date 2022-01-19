2 dead in Albany County’s COVID update, January 18

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy today provided the latest update on the county’s progress on vaccinations and controlling the spread of the Coronavirus.

As of Tuesday, January 18, 79.9% of all Albany County residents have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, and 72.4% are now fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18+ population is now up to 88.5%. More information on vaccination rates around the state can be found at the New York State COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker.

County Executive McCoy announced that the total number of confirmed cases of COVID in Albany County is now at 55,442 to date, with 496 new positive cases identified since Tuesday, January 18. (*Due in part to duplicate positive cases caused by at-home tests and follow up confirmation testing, the number of infections to date has been updated, which is reflected in this lower total. Since the county’s at-home test self-reporting portal went live on December 29, over 16,200 total positive at-home and lab-based tests were identified to the county and only an estimated 1,000 were duplicates*)

The county’s seven-day average of new daily positive cases is now down to 869.5. Please note that our overall case count will fluctuate as CommCare records are transferred in and out of the county. Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of cases per 100,000 is now down to 189.8 (average percent positivity rate of 17.3%) and the Capital Region’s average of cases per 100,000 is down to 194.9 (average percent positivity rate of 17.1%). The latest results may be found at the state tracker.

County Executive McCoy reported that there were 18 new hospitalizations since Tuesday, January 18, and there are still 121 county residents currently hospitalized with the Coronavirus. 12 of those hospital patients are in ICU’s, up from 11 on Tuesday, January 18. Unfortunately, there are two new COVID deaths to report – a man in his 40’s and another man in his 60’s. The death toll for Albany County now stands at 493 since the outbreak began.

“While we continue to report lower daily infections, it doesn’t change the fact that we also continue to report more Albany County residents losing their lives to COVID complications, and we’re still not out of the woods. I’m sending my condolences to the latest families who are grieving the loss of loved ones,” said County Executive McCoy. “Vaccines and booster shots have been shown to dramatically reduce the chances of serious illness and death for those who contract the coronavirus, I continue to encourage everyone who hasn’t already to do their part and roll up their sleeves.”

County Executive McCoy continues to encourage residents to submit the positive results of at-home COVID testing on the county website, and they should utilize the online submission link, or visit the Albany County website here.

Residents can receive free Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines (including booster shots) Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., each week at the Albany County Department of Health, 175 Green Street. Aside from Wednesdays, appointments are now required, which can be made at the Albany County website. Anyone eligible to receive a COVID vaccine booster dose and would like to receive one from the Albany County Department of Health will be required to provide their vaccination card or the Excelsior Pass Plus in order to view the formula type, lot number and date of the inoculation.

Albany County continues to deliver vaccines to homebound residents, which includes seniors, disabled individuals, those lacking childcare and those with other accessibility issues. Anyone who would like to schedule a time for a vaccine appointment should call (518) 447-7198.

Residents who want a shot from a state-run facility should use the state’s website or call the state vaccine hotline at 1-833-697-4829. For general information on the vaccine, residents can also dial the United Way of the Greater Capital Region’s 2-1-1 hotline or text their zip code to 898-211 or call the Albany County Department of Health at (518) 447-4580.

COVID testing continues to be available throughout Albany County and the Capital Region. Help finding a testing site near you can be found at the New York State website and the Albany County website.