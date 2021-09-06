2 dead in 3 car crash in Beekmantown

BEEKMANTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police reported two people dead in a three-car crash in Beekmantown.

The three vehicles involved in the crash:

  • 2013 Nissan Altima operated by Darcy L. Johnson, 60, traveling north with passenger Robert W. Johnson, 59 both of West Chazy
  • 2016 Chevrolet Silverado operated by Martha D. Montana, 59, and passenger 34-year-old Susan M. Kelly both of Eagle Bay, NY, traveling north
  • 1996 Freightliner truck operated by David W. Bell, 61, of Norfolk, traveling south.

Darcy Johnson and Robert Johnson were pronounced deceased on the scene.

No other injuries resulted from the crash and the accident is still under investigation.

