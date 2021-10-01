2 dead and 110 new positive cases in Albany County’s October 1 report

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy provided the latest report on the county’s progress on vaccinations and controlling the spread of the Coronavirus. Today’s, October 1 report shows two new deaths of individuals in their 70’s.

As of Thursday, September 30, 71.5% of all Albany County residents have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, and 65.6% have been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18+ population is now up to 82.6%.

County Executive McCoy announced that the total number of confirmed cases of COVID in Albany County is now at 28,937 to date, with 110 new positive cases identified since Thursday, September 30. The county’s five-day average of new daily positive cases is now up to 92. Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of percent positive rates is now down to 3.8% and the Capital Region’s average rate remained at 3.7%.

Among the new daily cases of COVID identified in the county, 23 had close contacts to positive cases, 81 did not have clear sources of infection at this time, one reported traveling out of state, and five are healthcare workers or residents of congregate living settings.

There are now 565 active cases in the county, up from 552 yesterday. The number of people under mandatory quarantine increased to 934 from 910. So far 90,442 people have completed quarantine to date. Of those who completed quarantine, 28,372 of them had tested positive and recovered – an increase of 94 additional recoveries.

The County Executive reported that there were five new hospitalizations since yesterday, and there are now a total of 38 county residents currently hospitalized with COVID – a net increase of one from the last update. There are now 13 patients in ICU’s, up from 11.

Sadly, there are two new COVID deaths to report – two individuals in their 70’s. The death toll for Albany County now stands at 406 since the outbreak began.

“It breaks my heart to have to report two more county residents who have lost their battle with COVID, and my thoughts and prayers are with both of the families. On top of that, hospitalizations continue to trend upwards and we now have the most county residents in ICU’s with the virus since February 14. This is especially concerning given the strain currently on hospital systems due to the shortage of healthcare workers,” said County Executive McCoy.

“We need to do more to prevent new infections and hospitalizations to ease the burden on our hospitals to the extent possible. That means getting more people vaccinated, getting boosters out and into arms, wearing masks indoors and at large gatherings, and coughing and sneezing into our elbows,” he continued.