Police: 2 dead after fatal crash between UTV and pick up truck

CANAJOHARIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to Montgomery County Sheriff’s office, on Friday, October 1, at around 1:53 p.m., the Montgomery County Sheriff’s responded to a report of a serious motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Clinton Road and Buel Road in the Town of Canajoharie.

When arrived, police observed that a Cub Cadet UTV (Side by side) and a Ford F350 Truck had collided head on.

The driver of the Ford F350 Truck was not injured and is cooperating with officials. At this time, he is not

suspected of any wrongdoing.

Montgomery County Coroner Christopher Hanley confirmed that the two occupants of the Cub Cadet UTV were dead at the scene.

The two occupants were, the driver, Randall Anderson, 35, of Sprakers, and the passenger, Kristi Schlobohm, 29, of Sprakers.

The intersection was closed for hours and the investigation continues as police wait for results of toxicology and reconstruction reports.

Early investigation shows the cub cadet’s failure to yield right of way and alcohol involvement of the driver as the two main contributing factors for the collision.

Police were assisted in the investigation by the New York State Police Patrol, BCI, and Collision Reconstruction Unit. Assisting at the scene were the South Minden Volunteer Fire Department, the Canajoharie Volunteer Fire Department, the Canajoharie Police Department, GAVAC, Roosevelts Towing & Recovery, and members of the public.