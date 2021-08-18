2 charged after Lewis County authorities uncover major meth lab in Copenhagen

COPENHAGEN, N.Y. (WWTI) — An investigation has been concluded regarding a major drug bust in Lewis County.

According to the Lewis County Drug Task Force, on July 15, Lewis County Probation requested assistance at a home on Deer River Road in Copenhagen, New York. During the home visit, probation located several items to manufacture methamphetamine, including an unknown liquid.

The visit was immediately stopped and additional assistance was requested from New York State Police Contaminated Crime Scene Emergency Response and the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office. Two men were at the residence at the time. This included both James D. Barker, 61, who lived at the address, and Nickolas C. Tubolino, 44 who resides in Lorraine.

Authorities then found numerous items to manufacture methamphetamine. This included a gas generator, muriatic acid, cold packs, tubing, lithium batteries, drain opener and pseudoephedrine. Additionally, two digital scales and several smoking devices were recovered.

James D. Barker was arrested on the scene.

Charges:

Unlawful Manufacture of Methamphetamine 2nd Degree (Felony)

Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia in the 2nd Degree

Barker was arraigned before Lewis County Court Judge Daniel King on all charges and subsequently held on violation of probation from a previous conviction for Unlawful Manufacture of Methamphetamine in the Third Degree that occurred in October 2020.

After the conclusion of the investigation, Nickolas C. Tubolino was arrested for Unlawful Manufacture of Methamphetamine in the Third Degree, a “D” Felony. Tubolino was arraigned before Lewis County Court Judge Daniel King who was sitting as a local justice. He was remanded to the Lewis County jail without bail due to previous felony convictions.

The full details of this investigation were released by the Lewis County Drug Task Force on August 17.