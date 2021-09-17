2 cars stolen, State Police reminding people to lock their cars

(NEWS10) – The New York State Police are reminding people to lock their cars after two cars were stolen in Rensselaer County. Police say the cars were unlocked and had the keys inside.

On September 3, Police arrested Shawn Guilbault, 25, of Troy, after they say he stole a car in Schaghticoke. They say he stole it from the victim’s driveway after he found it unlocked and the keys inside.

Another car was stolen from Brunswick, police say it too was unlocked with the keys inside. Troopers say they have identified a suspect and charges are pending. They do not think the thefts are related.

State Police are reminding residents to:

Remember to lock your vehicles, even in your own driveway

DO NOT leave valuable items inside your vehicle

DO NOT leave your keys in your vehicle

Keep your garage door closed and locked

If you ever see suspicious activity in your neighborhood contact State Police or your local police department immediately.