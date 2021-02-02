2 Capital Region businesses receive NYS Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned business certification

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Office of General Services Commissioner RoAnn Destito announced the eight businesses that were recently certified by the Office of General Services’ (OGS) Division of Service-Disabled Veterans’ Business Development (DSDVBD). Two of the businesses, Anchorwork LLC and Ivy Admissions Group LLC, are located in the Capital Region.

Those businesses include:

Anchorwork LLC, located in Albany, NY, provides business transition management

Ivy Admissions Group LLC, located in Clifton Park, NY, specializes in education, IT, staffing and marketing consulting

V & B Underground Utilities Inc., located in Webster, NY, installs underground utilities and provides restoration services

Aurai Capital LLC, located in East Meredith, NY, is a reseller of Personal Protective Equipment.

Armando Crescenzi, located in Bronx, NY, provides food preparation services

Recast Industries Inc., located in Long Beach, NY, is a carpentry contractor

Boston Safety Training Inc., located in Abington, MA, is a supplier of Personal Protective Equipment and provides safety training and consulting

Apiary Medical Inc., located in Lakewood, CO, manufactures Personal Protective Equipment and medical supplies

The Division was created in May 2014 with enactment of the Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Business Act. There are 859 certified businesses.

The Act promotes and encourages participation of SDVOBs in NYS public procurements of public works, commodities, services and technology to foster and advance economic development in the State. More information on the program and the certification process can be found here on the Office of General Services website.