Police: 2 arrested, found with over 3,000 milligrams of fentanyl

RUTLAND, V.T. (NEWS10) – Two people have been arrested by Vermont State Police after being found with over 3,000 milligrams of fentanyl.

On September 13, the Vermont State Police arrested Nicole M. Jones, 40, of Rutland, and George R. Staples, 27, of Rutland. Police say, at the time of their arrests, Jones was found in possession of around 1,583 milligrams of fentanyl, and Staples was found with around 1,157 milligrams of fentanyl.

The Vermont Drug Task Force, Vermont State Police Field Force, and Detectives with the Rutland City Police Department executed a search warrant at Jones’ residence on Lincoln Avenue in Rutland City. When searching the residence police say they found an additional 609 milligrams of fentanyl.

The search warrant and arrests followed an investigation conducted by the Vermont Drug Task Force which began during the summer of 2021. The investigation involved the use of confidential informants and coordination of controlled purchases of crack cocaine from 43 Lincoln Avenue.

During the investigation, the Vermont Drug Task Force learned that Jones had three children living with her. The Department of Children and Families was contacted and assisted by the Vermont Drug Task Force with its investigation.

Jones Charges:

Conspiracy to distribute crack cocaine

Selling regulated drugs in a dwelling

Fentanyl trafficking

Staples Charges:

3 counts of sale of crack cocaine

Fentanyl trafficking

The Honorable Judge Fenster imposed conditions of release on Jones and Staples and ordered them to appear at Vermont Superior Court – Criminal Division, in Rutland on September 14, at 12:30 p.m. Jones and Staples are being prosecuted by the Rutland County State’s Attorney’s Office.