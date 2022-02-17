WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to the Watervliet Police Department, two men were arrested after being found with a loaded handgun. One of the men arrested was just released from prison hours before the arrest.

On Monday, February 14, at around 7:58 p.m., Watervliet police conducted a traffic stop in the area of Broadway at Seventh Street.

Through investigation, it was discovered that the driver, Jeffrey O. Meadows III, 20, of Albany, was operating the vehicle with a suspended NYS Driver’s License. Officers also found a loaded, illegally-possessed handgun inside Meadows’ vehicle.

Meadows and the passenger, Kamao B. Douglas, 20, of Watervliet, were both arrested.

Meadows charges:

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd Degree (Felony)

Criminal Possession of a Firearm (Felony)

Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the 3rd Degree

Vehicle and Traffic Law violations.

Douglas charges:

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd Degree (Felony)

Criminal Possession of a Firearm (Felony).

Hours prior to the handgun arrest, Douglas was released from Washington Correctional Facility after serving 14 months for an Assault in the 2nd Degree conviction. The conviction was the result of a September 2020 shooting that occurred in Troy.

Douglas was arraigned in Watervliet City Court and remanded to the Albany County Correctional Facility. Meadows was released after posting $50 thousand dollars bail.