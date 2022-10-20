CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (News10)-As investigators in Amsterdam, New York probe the death of a 19-month-old, police in nearby Johnstown tell News10 they have arrested the father of an infant who was found unresponsive inside of a residence.

Johnstown Police say 33-year-old Jeremi Ferguson is facing one count of Reckless Assault of a Child, a Class D felony, after officers were called a residence on Smith Street on September 20th. They say relatives had found a newborn there unresponsive and bleeding. The baby was treated on scene and transported to Nathan Littauer Hospital, and eventually med-flighted to Albany Medical Center. Johnstown Police say Ferguson, is the newborn’s father.

Felony Complaint against Jeremi Ferguson

The felony complaint against the Johnstown man obtained by News10 alleges he was the only person caring for the infant at the time the injuries occurred. The complaint goes on to read that the baby lost consciousness, was bleeding from the nose and mouth and sustained a nasal fracture and subdural hematoma, injuries which doctors determined to be “non-accidental trauma”. In a press release, police say they arrested Jeremi Ferguson on October 18th based on interviews with relatives, medical records and evidence recovered at the scene.

This case eerily similar to one in Amsterdam where police are investigating the death of a 19-month-old. Police in that Montgomery County community say the toddler died of internal injuries. So far there’s been no arrests in that case and information is limited.

As for Jeremi Ferguson, he was arraigned and released his own recognizance. But Johnstown Police say he was turned over to the New York State Police Fonda Barracks, on an active warrant of arrest for Grand Larceny.

