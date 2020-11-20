2 additional COVID cases confirmed at Bethlehem High School, 55 students and teachers will have to quarantine

DELMAR, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Bethlehem Central School District was informed on Friday, Nov. 20, of two confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Bethlehem Central High School. In each case, the individual who tested positive is in isolation and will not return to school until cleared by the Albany County Department of Health.

The Albany County Department of Health has determined that there was possible exposure at the high school in one of the two cases. As a precaution, the health department will quarantine several classes at the high school, including students and teachers. A total of 55 people, including students and staff, will be quarantined. The school district is cooperating fully with contact tracing efforts by the Health Department.

All schools, including the high school, will remain open for in-person instruction. As a reminder, all school buildings are thoroughly cleaned and disinfected every night school is in session in accordance with guidance from the CDC and the New York State Department of Health.

Families of the students who are subject to quarantine are being contacted by both the school and the Department of Health. The potential exposure took place on Monday, Nov. 16, the last day this individual was in school.

In the second case, the individual who tested positive had not been at the high school since Nov. 10 and the Albany County Department of Health determined there was no exposure at the school.

There have been 17 cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Albany County Department of Health since the start of the school year. Fourteen of the 17 cases have been reported in the high school community.